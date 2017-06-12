Mailbag: Answers to your questions about Charlotte Hornets, in NBA draft and beyond
I solicited Hornets questions on Twitter this week, with the NBA draft approaching June 22. The Hornets hold the 11th and 41st overall picks. After the draft, the Hornets will turn to summer league in Orlando and free agency.
