Kentucky Basketball's NBA pipeline is running full steam ahead

Coming off a 32-6 season and disappointing loss to University of North Carolina in the NCAA tournament, many players for the Kentucky Wildcats elected to enter the NBA draft. Three freshmen, De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Bam Adebayo, highlighted the draft class for the Wildcats, all being taken in the first round.

