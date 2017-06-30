Kemba Walker conducts basketball camp...

Kemba Walker conducts basketball camp in Caroline

When Hubert King was able to secure Kemba Walker as a guest for the Champions Circle basketball camp at Caroline High School, he realized the Charlotte Hornets all-star guard was an ideal speaker and mentor. He's a 6-foot-1 point guard from Bronx, N.Y. He credits supreme confidence and a relentless work ethic with allowing him to become an NCAA champion and NBA lottery pick.

