How the Charlotte Hornets could have landed Markelle Fultz

If the Charlotte Hornets accepted the Celtics' trade offer in 2015, they would have been able to draft Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball this year. While hindsight is always 20/20, it was pretty clear that the Charlotte Hornets made the wrong decision when they turned down the Boston Celtics ' four first-round picks to instead select Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

