GU's Przemek Karnowski to play for Ch...

GU's Przemek Karnowski to play for Charlotte Hornets in summer league - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski raises his arms after the Xavier bench received a technical foul on the bench during the first half an NCAA Elite Eight game, Sat., March 25, 2017, in San Jose. Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Karnowski wasn't selected in Thursday's NBA Draft but he quickly reached an agreement with the Hornets.

