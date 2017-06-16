Former College Basketball Star Destro...

Former College Basketball Star Destroys NCAA In One Tweet

Former Wisconsin basketball star and current Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky made it clear Friday morning he's not happy with the NCAA. "If the @NCAA vacates victories do they still get to keep the money they made off those games or do they vacate that too? Asking for a friend," the national player of the year tweeted in response to the NCAA vacating wins from Louisville's basketball team due to a prostitution scandal and a general lack of control and oversight from coach Rick Pitino.

