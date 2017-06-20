Elijah Wilson to work out for Charlotte Hornets
The former Laney standout is one of six players that will show off his skills to the Hornets coaches and staff. Joining Wilson at the work out are Jamel Artis , Sidy Djitte , Youssoupha Fall , Xavier Rathan-Mayes , and Melo Trimble .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
