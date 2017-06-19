Dirk Nowitzki to serve as a captain in NBA Africa Game
In this April 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, left, and teammate Wesley Matthews laugh during pre-game warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Phoenix. Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among international players, will be one of the captains for the NBA's Africa Game on Aug. 5. less FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, left, and teammate Wesley Matthews laugh during pre-game warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in ... more FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki shoots against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC