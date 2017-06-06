Derrick White to audition for the Charlotte Hornets in pre-draft workout
One player the Charlotte Hornets will host during pre-draft workouts is combo guard Derrick White from the University of Colorado Boulder. According to Philly.com , Derrick White is scheduled to workout for the Charlotte Hornets before the NBA Draft.
