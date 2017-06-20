Charlotte Hornetsa last pre-draft workout includes Duke, UNC stars, a legacy
The last scheduled pre-draft workout for the Charlotte Hornets will include three possibilities for the 11th pick and a legacy from the first days of the NBA in Charlotte. Duke's Luke Kennard, North Carolina's Justin Jackson and Kentucky's Bam Adebayo are among six draft candidates set to be at Spectrum Center Sunday morning.
