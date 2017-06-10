Charlotte Hornets to work out draft prospect Luke Kennard before June 22nd
According to Keith Langlois of Pistons.com , "Luke Kennard says workouts scheduled with ORL , NYK , DAL , CHA all ahead of Pistons ." This means that the Charlotte Hornets will meet with the Duke product before the NBA Draft on June 22nd.
