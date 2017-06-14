Charlotte Hornets schedule pre-draft workout with Justin Jackson
According to Ian Begley of ESPN NBA , Justin Jackson has a pre-draft workout scheduled with the Charlotte Hornets . It is unclear when the workout will take place, it will surely happen before June 22nd which is the date of the NBA Draft.
