Charlotte Hornets rumor: Team 'locked in on' Luke Kennard or Donovan Mitchell
According to David Aldridge of NBA.com , the Charlotte Hornets ' are likely "locked in on" Luke Kennard and Donovan Mitchell with the 11th pick. The NBA insider shared his insight on which prospect each team is thinking about taking in the lottery.
