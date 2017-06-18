Charlotte Hornets: Potential second round sleepers

The Charlotte Hornets could be in prime position to snag a good player in the second round this year as there will surely be a few sleepers. There is always a player or two who slips through the cracks each year and ends up being a role player, an all-star or in Isaiah Thomas ' case an MVP candidate after being overlooked and falling to a lucky team in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.