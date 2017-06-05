Charlotte Hornets have many flaws, not so many answers

The Hornets made major moves last summer, trading their first-round pick for veteran Marco Belinelli and paying big to re-sign Nic Batum and Marvin Williams. They now have six players - Batum, Williams, Kemba Walker, Miles Plumlee, Cody Zeller, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist - who will make $12 million or more next season.

