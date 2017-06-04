Charlotte Hornets' fans rank as one o...

Charlotte Hornets' fans rank as one of the most loyal fan bases in NBA

Although the Charlotte Hornets aren't necessarily known for having diehard fans, the team's fan base is actually one of the most loyal in the league. According to a recent loyalty algorithm that HarvardSportsAnalysis.org used, the Charlotte Hornets have one of the best and most loyal fan bases in the NBA.

