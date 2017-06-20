Charlotte Hornets bring in two draft candidates with a good shot at their No. 11 pick
Louisville's Donovan Mitchell and Australian pro Terrance Ferguson , two viable candidates for the Charlotte Hornets' No. 11 overall draft pick, are scheduled to audition at Spectrum Center Monday.
