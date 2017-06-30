Arizona basketball: Gabe York to join...

Arizona basketball: Gabe York to join Lakers for Las Vegas Summer League

Prior to joining the Lakers in Vegas, York will suit up for the Charlotte Hornets in Orlando Summer League, which begins July 1 and runs through July 6. York, 23, spent the 2016-17 season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA D-League where he averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 44 games while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. The Lakers are expected to have one of the better rosters in Vegas, so it may be difficult for York to get playing time - especially since he will be joining the team late because of his commitment with the Hornets - but it's still an opportunity for the Orange County native to play for his hometown team, nonetheless.

