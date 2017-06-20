2017 NBA Draft: Torian Graham works out for Hornets, Lakers; Obinna Oleka visits Jazz
Graham, a free-scoring shooting guard, works out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. His audition with the Lakers follows up sessions with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
