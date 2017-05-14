Who should the Charlotte Hornets draft?
Fans will be gripped to their TVs watching floating ping pong balls this upcoming Tuesday for the 2017 NBA Lottery. The Charlotte Hornets enter the lottery with the eleventh worst record in the league after an atrocious 36-46 season.
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
