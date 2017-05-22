Who should the Charlotte Hornets draft at No. 11?

Both Edrice Adebayo and Malik Monk would be great fits in Charlotte Photo by: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday, May 16, and basketball fans everywhere are now aware that the Celtics could be a threat for years to come, as they snagged the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft on top of being the No.1 seed in the East for these playoffs.

