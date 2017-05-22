Who should the Charlotte Hornets draft at No. 11?
Both Edrice Adebayo and Malik Monk would be great fits in Charlotte Photo by: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday, May 16, and basketball fans everywhere are now aware that the Celtics could be a threat for years to come, as they snagged the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft on top of being the No.1 seed in the East for these playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC