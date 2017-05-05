What if the Charlotte Hornets win the NBA draft lottery?

The odds are against them but what if the improbable happens and the Charlotte Hornets end up winning the 2017 NBA Draft lottery? After finishing 36-46 this past season, the Charlotte Hornets are back in the lottery for the first time since 2015. With the 11th worst record in the league, they will have a 0.8% chance of getting the first overall pick and a 2.9% chance of getting a top three pick this summer.

