Watch Isaiah Thomas score 29 of his 53 points in fourth quarter and overtime

Cody Zeller went down injured last season and when he did the Hornets' offense fell apart, so at the deadline Charlotte went for a band-aid and traded for Miles Plumlee . Except Plumlee didn't provide the hoped for help at 2.4 points per game - and was injured himself for a stretch, so he only played in 13 games - all at a significant long-term cost .

