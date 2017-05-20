Upon further review, Hayward has earn...

Upon further review, Hayward has earned max-money contract

1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

Almost three years ago in this space, I questioned and criticized the Utah Jazz for matching the Charlotte Hornets' then-max money offer to Gordon Hayward. At that time, quite frankly, I wasn't sure if the 6-foot-8 small forward was worth the money - $63 million over four years - that the Hornets were willing to pay him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Chicago, IL

