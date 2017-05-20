The NBA Draft Lottery is here to let us down again
Tonight is the NBA Draft Lottery, and the Charlotte Hornets will undoubtedly land the 11th pick. If we say this enough, we will change the course of events, and the Hornets will end up with the 14th pick after the Pistons , Nuggets , and Heat each move up into the top-3.
