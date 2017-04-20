Terry Stotts Opens Up on Full 48 Podcast about 2016-17 Season

Jan 31, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum speak during a time out in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports Blazers' coach Stotts made an appearance on the First 48 podcast, hosted by Bleacher Report's Howard Beck and Jordan Brenner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.