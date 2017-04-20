Terry Stotts Opens Up on Full 48 Podcast about 2016-17 Season
Jan 31, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum speak during a time out in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports Blazers' coach Stotts made an appearance on the First 48 podcast, hosted by Bleacher Report's Howard Beck and Jordan Brenner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC