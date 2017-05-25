Player Review: Al Jefferson wasn't a ...

Player Review: Al Jefferson wasn't a fit, nor was he fit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Indy Cornrows

Per 36 minutes , Al Jefferson averaged more points and rebounds in his bench role for the Indiana Pacers than he did over either of his final two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets . Yet, because his paint-centric game was equally as ill-suited to satisfy his team's desire to play with pace as the roster's lack of shooting was to meet his need for space, the Blue & Gold were 7.4 points per 100 possessions better with him off the floor than on .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC