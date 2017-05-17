NBA mock draft 2.0: Post-lottery, is ...

NBA mock draft 2.0: Post-lottery, is Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball at No. 1?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Menomonee Falls

NBA mock draft 2.0: Post-lottery, is Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball at No. 1? Now that the draft order is set, where do we see the top prospects landing? Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2roUI3k Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz dribbles the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menomonee Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC