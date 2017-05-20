NBA announces 2019 All-Star game will...

NBA announces 2019 All-Star game will held in Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this June 23, 2015, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference to announce Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game. The NBA All-Star game will be coming to Charlotte in 2019, two years after the city was to host the event, the NBA announced Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC