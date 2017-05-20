NBA announces 2019 All-Star game will held in Charlotte
In this June 23, 2015, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference to announce Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game. The NBA All-Star game will be coming to Charlotte in 2019, two years after the city was to host the event, the NBA announced Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
