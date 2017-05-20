NBA All-Star Game will return to Charlotte in 2019 NBA relocated 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte due to the state's controversial House Bill 2. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qWqo2N The three-day weekend featuring the All-Star Game, slam-dunk contest and three-point shootout is slated for Feb. 15-17 of 2019. The Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, is the expected venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.