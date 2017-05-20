Myth Buzzting the Hornets Lottery Picks

It's almost June, which means the NBA Draft is nearly here, or as I see the most wonderful time of the year NBA Draft time!!!! If you're a Charlotte Hornets fan you may not share that same enthusiasm but should you buy into the common beliefs constantly repeated about their drafting habits this time of year? Once the draft lottery was complete the takes on what the Hornets would do immediately fell back to some common thoughts, but do they hold water? There are three well known and largely accepted beliefs around the drafting habits of the Charlotte Hornets and more specifically, Michael Jordan. Because anything the Hornets do ultimately boils down to the failing of Micheal Jordan as an executive, manufactured or not.

