Myth Buzzting the Hornets Lottery Picks

Myth Buzzting the Hornets Lottery Picks

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: At the Hive

It's almost June, which means the NBA Draft is nearly here, or as I see the most wonderful time of the year NBA Draft time!!!! If you're a Charlotte Hornets fan you may not share that same enthusiasm but should you buy into the common beliefs constantly repeated about their drafting habits this time of year? Once the draft lottery was complete the takes on what the Hornets would do immediately fell back to some common thoughts, but do they hold water? There are three well known and largely accepted beliefs around the drafting habits of the Charlotte Hornets and more specifically, Michael Jordan. Because anything the Hornets do ultimately boils down to the failing of Micheal Jordan as an executive, manufactured or not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at At the Hive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC