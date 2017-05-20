May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor

On Tuesday, May 16th, there will be a brief respite from the interminable doldrums of the Charlotte Hornet's offseason as the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery takes place. Charlotte finished the regular season with the eleventh worst record in the league at 36-46, and barring a welcome blessing from the lottery gods, they will almost certainly land there, with the 11th selection in this years draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at At the Hive.