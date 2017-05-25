Mailbag: How does Chris Bosh, Josh McRoberts news affect Heat's offseason plans?
Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat watches on from the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 25, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chris Bosh and the Heat seem to be moving toward an amicable final breakup, and Josh McRoberts opted in to his $6 million option with Miami for next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC