Mailbag: How does Chris Bosh, Josh McRoberts news affect Heat's offseason plans?

Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat watches on from the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 25, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chris Bosh and the Heat seem to be moving toward an amicable final breakup, and Josh McRoberts opted in to his $6 million option with Miami for next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.