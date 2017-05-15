Lottery no pot of gold for Charlotte Hornets; theya ll pick 11th
The NBA draft lottery once again wasn't kind to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, as they stayed in the No. 11 spot for the June 22 draft.
