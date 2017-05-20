Josh McRoberts Picks Up $6 Million Player Option for 2017-18
On Tuesday, ESPN.com reported McRoberts' agent said he will utilize the $6 million player option for the final season of his contract. McRoberts signed with the Heat during the 2014 offseason.
