Hornets Draft Buzz: Frank Ntilikina v...

Hornets Draft Buzz: Frank Ntilikina vs. Dennis Smith Jr.

Friday May 26

Queen City Hoops Hornets Draft Buzz series continues with a debate of the point-guard position - Frank Ntilikina vs. Dennis Smith Jr. Both prospects bring plenty of positives to the table. Managing Editor of QCH, Spencer Percy , makes the case for Ntilikina and Brian Giesinger is back, this time defending Dennis Smith Jr., who he saw plenty of in person during his freshman year at State.

