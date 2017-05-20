Food Bank of SJ 'Hope Mobile' unveiled

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets, announced his sponsorship of a Food Bank of South Jersey "Hope Mobile," an 18-wheel tractor trailer which holds 45,000 pounds of food to distribute to local areas in need. Kidd-Gilchrist unveiled his branded Hope Mobile on May 6 for a food distribution service held at the Winslow Township Elementary School.

