Food Bank of SJ 'Hope Mobile' unveiled

23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets, announced his sponsorship of a Food Bank of South Jersey "Hope Mobile," an 18-wheel tractor trailer which holds 45,000 pounds of food to distribute to local areas in need. Kidd-Gilchrist unveiled his branded Hope Mobile on May 6 for a food distribution service held at the Winslow Township Elementary School.

Read more at NJ.com.

