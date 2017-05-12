Draft prospect Bam Adebayo wants to play for the Charlotte Hornets
Potential lottery pick, Bam Adebayo, out of Kentucky said that he wants to play for the Charlotte Hornets during an interview at the NBA Draft Combine. While interviewing with ESPN's NBA Draft Combine crew , Bam Adebayo dropped a major nugget about his potential future in the NBA and possibly with the Charlotte Hornets .
