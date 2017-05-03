Charlotte Hornets Rumors: Michael Jordan will recruit Blake Griffin if he opts out
With an early termination option this summer, Blake Griffin could become a free agent and the Charlotte Hornets may go after the big man. According to Tate Frazier of The Ringer , " Michael Jordan will recruit Blake Griffin if he decides to opt out to test free agency this summer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC