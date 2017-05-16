Charlotte Hornets land the 11th overall pick after NBA Draft Lottery drawing
The NBA Draft Lottery held to form for the Charlotte Hornets as they drew the 11th overall pick for the upcoming 2017 draft. Now that the 2017 Draft Lottery is complete, the order is set for the top 14 picks in the upcoming draft.
