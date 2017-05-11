Charlotte Hornets hire Mike Batiste as an assistant coach
Steve Clifford has made an addition to his coaching staff as Mike Batiste has seemingly replaced Patrick Ewing on the Charlotte Hornets' bench. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical , "Charlotte is hiring Brooklyn player development coach Mike Batiste as an assistant coach."
