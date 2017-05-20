Can Noah Vonleh develop into the star...

Can Noah Vonleh develop into the starting power forward the Trail Blazers need? You be the...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Oregonian

With the Portland Trail Blazers 2016-17 season wrapped, we evaluate the roster player-by-player, handing the personnel decisions over to the fans to decide which players should stay and which should go. Position: PF Height/Weight: 6-9/225 Age: 26 NBA experience: Three seasons 2016-17 salary: $2,751,360 Contract status: Vonleh, acquired by the Trail Blazers in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets in June of 2015 , just completed the third year of his rookie deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC