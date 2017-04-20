The Hornets Need a New Assistant Coach

The 2016-17 season has officially come to a close for the Charlotte Hornets , and as the rest of the league turns its attention to what is shaping up to be an incredibly compelling postseason, the Hornets must now turn their attention inward and begin the process of rebuilding for next year. That starts with replacing Associate Head Coach Patrick Ewing , who left the team earlier this month to take the head coaching position at his alma mater, Georgetown University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at At the Hive.