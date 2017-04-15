Russell Westbrook Closing In On All-Time Triple-Double Mark
Russell Westbrook scored 40 points grabbed 13 rebounds and provided 10 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to a 113-101 home loss against the Charlotte Hornets at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City Along with his impressive rebounding and assist figures, Westbrook is just 77 points away from becoming just the 13th player ever to score 2,500 or more points in a single season. The win moved the defending champions into a tie with the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference before the two teams meet on Wednesday night.
