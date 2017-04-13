The Grizzlies and Spurs split the season series 2-2, with San Antonio was without Kawhi Leonard for one of the games. NBA playoffs 2017: Three X-Factors for Spurs vs. Grizzlies The Grizzlies and Spurs split the season series 2-2, with San Antonio was without Kawhi Leonard for one of the games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.