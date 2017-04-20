Heat Release Home Portion of Preseason Schedule
Miami will host the Atlanta Hawks on October 1st, to begin the preseason home schedule. The Hawks and Heat will tip things off at 6:00 p.m. Over a week will go by until Miami's next home game and that will come against the Charlotte Hornets on October 9th.
