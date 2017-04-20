Former NBA coach Byron Scott reveals the first moment he knew an...
Scott was a 36-year-old veteran on the Los Angeles Lakers when they traded for the 18-year-old Bryant, who had been taken by the Charlotte Hornets the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Scott, who would later coach Bryant's final two seasons with the Lakers, told Business Insider while promoting his new book "Slam-Dunk Success" that, like many others, Bryant's legendary work ethic foreshadowed his Hall of Fame career.
