Charlotte To Host 2018 NCAA Men's Hoops Tournament

Charlotte, N.C. - The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament returns to Charlotte in 2018. The Charlotte 49ers athletic department hosts the first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center, March 16 & 18. "We are extremely excited to be hosting the 2018 first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center," said , Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics.

