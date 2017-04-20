Charlotte Hornets to stand alone as NBA switches its uniform maker

When the NBA switches uniform brands next season, the Charlotte Hornets' game gear will get a logo that sets it a bit apart from the rest of the league. Buried in a press release about the Hornets' plans to switch locations of the box office and fan shop at the Spectrum Center , the team noted while the other NBA teams will wear Nike brand uniforms, Charlotte's team will wear uniforms with the Jordan Brand.

