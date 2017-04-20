Charlotte Hornets to stand alone as NBA switches its uniform maker

Charlotte Hornets to stand alone as N...

When the NBA switches uniform brands next season, the Charlotte Hornets' game gear will get a logo that sets it a bit apart from the rest of the league. Buried in a press release about the Hornets' plans to switch locations of the box office and fan shop at the Spectrum Center , the team noted while the other NBA teams will wear Nike brand uniforms, Charlotte's team will wear uniforms with the Jordan Brand.

