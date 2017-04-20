Charlotte Hornets to stand alone as NBA switches its uniform maker
When the NBA switches uniform brands next season, the Charlotte Hornets' game gear will get a logo that sets it a bit apart from the rest of the league. Buried in a press release about the Hornets' plans to switch locations of the box office and fan shop at the Spectrum Center , the team noted while the other NBA teams will wear Nike brand uniforms, Charlotte's team will wear uniforms with the Jordan Brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC