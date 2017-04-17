Charlotte Hornets Decline Team Option on Christian Wood
Christian Wood 's time with the Charlotte Hornets appears to already be up as they decline his team option for next season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical , "Charlotte has declined the team option on forward Christian Wood for the 2017-'18 season, making Wood an unrestricted free agent."
